The defending state champion Argyle Eagles football team defeated Kaufman on Oct. 29 by a count of 48-21. It was a rough night at the office for the home team.
With this victory, Argyle improves to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in District play. Kaufman falls to 7-2 and 3-2 respectively.
It should be noted that both of these teams have already clinched playoff spots.
Overall, Argyle used their up-tempo offense to build a 38-7 halftime lead. From there, they coasted home for the victory.
Argyle’s stingy defense caused four Kaufman turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles) in this game.
For Kaufman, their best individual performers versus Argyle were as follows:
Braxton Garmon: seven of 20 passing for 146 yards and one touchdown/12 carries for 67 yards.
Raikyviun Shaw: four carries for 14 yards and two touchdowns.
Daylon Dickerson: four receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.
Juan Resendiz: 15 carries for 52 yards.
Aundrea Freeman: seven carries for 47 yards.
Kaufman will travel to play Melissa High School on Nov. 5.
