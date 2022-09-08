Do you ever meet someone that you instantly connect with, and after visiting a few minutes, it seems as though you have known each other for a lifetime? I’ve found the older I get the more frequently this occurs. I can spend a minute visiting with a total stranger and usually determine if he or she is a lover of the great outdoors. When I do connect with a like-minded person, the talk and stories of past outings usually come fast and furious!

Such was the case last week as I waited for my wife’s car to get serviced. A gentleman about my age was sitting across from me, and our chit chat began discussing just how much these synthetic oil changes cost but soon turned to outdoor talk. My new found friend has the look and demeanor of a person that had spent a lifetime enjoying the outdoors, and I’m pretty sure he had the same opinion of me. Don’t ask me how I can almost instantly identify fellow sportsmen, but I usually can. Come to find out, he had followed my writing career for several decades. It took little time for our visit to turn to the outdoors, he quizzed me a bit about my long career writing about the outdoors, and discovered I also now do outdoor radio shows and even a weekly TV show with a couple of good friends.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.