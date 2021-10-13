In another monster matchup between 4A area powers, the Kaufman Lion football team found a way to defeat Terrell 28-21 on Oct. 8. This victory was significant because it clinched a second consecutive playoff berth for the Lions.
With this result, Kaufman improves to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in District play while Terrell falls to 4-2 and 1-1 respectively. Coming into this game, Kaufman was ranked seventh in the Dallas Morning News’ Class 4A area poll and 10th in the state by the Associated Press. On the flip side, Terrell was ranked eighth in the Dallas Morning News’ area poll As of Oct. 10, Kaufman is currently ranked sixth in the Dallas Morning news’s Class 4A area poll.
Individually, the marquee performers in this game for Kaufman were as follows:
Aundrea Freeman: 13 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Braxton Garmon:10 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown.
Juan Resendiz one carry for five yards and one touchdown.
Daylon Dickerson: six receptions for 90 yards.
Derek Clamon: 11 of 15 passing for 117 yards and one interception.
On the opening drive of this game, Terrell showcased their powerful rushing attack. Working out of the Wing T formation, Terrell used 16 plays to move 75 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown came on a eight-yard run by Kanye Nix. Note: Only one play on this lengthy drive featured a pass. At the 5:48 mark of the first quarter, Terrell led 7-0.
However, Kaufman would respond on their initial drive of the game as well. The Lions went on a 10 play 65-yard touchdown march to tie the game at 7-all. The drive was capped off in celebration thanks to a two-yard touchdown run by Garmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.