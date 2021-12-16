The Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team registered a 2-2 record at the Brook Hill Tournament on Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament were as follows:
Kaufman 53, Grand Saline 12
East Texas Homeschool Sports 61, Kaufman 55
Kaufman 42, Midland Christian 30
Bishop Gorman (Tyler, Texas), 42 Kaufman 35
Marquee players for Kaufman in the Grand Saline game were as follows:
Lillie Reven: nine points and nine rebounds.
Aubre Prox: eight points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals.
Piper Wilburn: eight points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Paige Garmon: eight points and two steals.
Hailee Woody: eight points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Reece Yager: seven points and three rebounds.
Keira Drake: five points and six rebounds.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the East Texas Homeschool Sports game were as follows:
Wilburn: 14 points, three assists, and three steals.
Prox: 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
Reven: 10 points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Garmon: nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
Yager: eight points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Key players for Kaufman in the Midland Christian game were as follows:
Reven: 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Wilburn: 10 points, four assists, and two steals.
Yager: eight points, three rebounds, and three steals.
Noteworthy performances for Kaufman in the Bishop Gorman game were turned in by the following players:
Prox: 10 points.
Garmon: nine points and six rebounds.
Wilburn: eight points, seven rebounds, and three steals.
Reven: six points and eight rebounds.
Also, in a non-district game, Kaufman defeated Greenville High School by a count of 46-32 on Dec. 7.
Star players for Kaufman in the Greenville game were as follows:
Prox: 10 points and four assists.
Wilburn: 10 points and three steals.
Woody: 10 points and five rebounds.
Garmon: seven points and four rebounds.
Yager: five points.
Prox was named to the All-Tournament Team.
After these results, the Kaufman Lady Lions’ overall record stands at 12-4.
