Scurry-Rosser boys end home season with OT win

The Scurry-Rosser boys basketball team had a sweet Valentine’s day, winning in double overtime to finish their home season.
The Wildcats defeated Blooming Grove 61-56 on Feb. 14, with Gunner Hill leading the way with 16 points, including four three-point shots. Terrell Blanton scored another impressive 15 points, followed by Christian Lopez with 10, Jaxon Jonas and Jacob Holbrook with nine, and Madden Haynes with two.
On Feb. 11, the boys had a tough loss to Rice, coming up behind 42-58. Lopez was the top scorer in that game, with 10 points, followed by Gunner Hill with nine. Jonas had eight points, and six were via treys. Holbrook and Hill made five points, Elijah Kale and three, and Nathan Hansen scored two.
Scurry-Rosser will finish their season Feb. 18 on the road against Eustace.
