The Scurry-Rosser varsity baseball team lost two District 18-3A games to Kemp and Malakoff last week.
On March 16 in the District 18-3A opener for both teams, Kemp defeated Scurry-Rosser by a count of 6-3.
In this game, the Yellowjackets jumped out on top 1-0 when they scored a run in the bottom of the second inning.
However, Scurry-Rosser produced a run in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 1-all. The run for the Wildcats was plated via a RBI triple to left field by Kaden Bradshaw.
But then Kemp responded in a big way as they plated five straight runs—one in the fourth inning, one in the fifth, and three in the sixth to increase their advantage to 6-1.
In their last at bat, Scurry-Rosser put together a small rally by registering two runs. These runs came home via a RBI bases loaded walk by Bradshaw and on a passed ball by Kemp respectively But in the end, it wasn’t enough as Kemp would go and get the victory.
On March 19, Scurry-Rosser faced off against the Malakoff Tigers. In this game, the Tigers rolled to a 24-3 victory. Malakoff scored 23 of their runs in this game during the first three innings. Their final run was pushed across in the top of the fifth inning.
All of Surry-Rosser’s runs in this game were produced in the bottom of the fifth inning. RBI hits in this frame for the Wildcats were registered by Cagle Peavy (RBI single to left field) and Christian Lopez (RBI infield single). Scurry-Rosser also plated a run during this frame via a Malakoff passed ball.
After these results, Scurry-Rosser is now 1-8-1 overall and 0-2 in District 18-3A play.
