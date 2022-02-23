The Scurry-Rosser varsity boys basketball team finished their regular season schedule with a 42-35 victory over Rice High School on Feb. 15 at Rice High School.
With this win, Scurry-Rosser improves to 25-6 overall and 12-2 in District 18-3A play. The Wildcats now turn their attention to the playoffs.
In the Rice game, Scurry-Rosser used a strong second quarter of play to build a nine-point lead by halftime at 20-11. Then, in the second half, the Wildcats did what they needed to do to win the game.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Rice Game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 17 points and seven rebounds.
Cagle Peavy 13 points.
Grayson Hill: seven points and five steals.
De’Shawn Wren: three points.
Christian Lopez: two points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
