The Kaufman Lion Cross Country girls continued their winning ways this season when they captured the team title in a dominating fashion at the Longview Spring Hill Meet on Friday, Oct. 16. An impressive 1-2-3-4 finish, along with runners who took 10th and11th, sealed the victory for the Lions.
The Lions had five runners medal at this meet: Ellie Galan won with an impressive time of 12:18) Alondra Campa (second in a time of 12:30), Barbara Ruiz (third in a time of 12:41), Jocelyne Sanchez (fourth in a timeof 12:45), and Jaira Garcia (10th in a time of 12:57). Sloan Wilson finished 11th with a time of 13:00.
In the varsity boys’ division, the Kaufman team finished fourth overall at this meet. Individually, Kaufman had two boys medal due to Top 10 race finishes. Those runners were Edwin Rivera, who came in fifth in a time of 17:08, and Yahir Flores (10th in a time of 17:27). Other varsity runners at this meet for Kaufman were James Rayas (14thin a time of 17:43), Edward Rivera (30thin a time of 18:28), andAlexis Carreon (45thin a time of 19:32).
In the JV Girls Division, Kaufman won the team title easily as all five of their runners finished in the Top 10 to earn medals. Those runners were Madison Thurston (first in a time of 13:48), Maribel Tapia (second in a time of 14:22), Alexiss Renteria fourth in a time of 14:27), Yulibeth Delapaz (fifth in a time of 14:40), and Maya Esquivel (sixth in a time of 14:48).
In the JV Boys Division, Kaufman finished third in the team standings thanks to solid performances by medalist Luis Aldana (10th in a time of 19:43), Chris Pasley (14th in a time of 19:58), David Harris (19th in a time of 20:16), Isaiah Casteneda (21st in a time of 20:37), Pierce Drake (25th at 20:50), and Kevin Lozano (38th at 23:30).
