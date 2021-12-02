The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat varsity boys basketball team opened their new season in fine fashion as they convincingly won the Bland High School Tournament that was held Nov. 18 through Nov. 20.
In the tournament, Scurry-Rosser went 4-0 while posting victories over Miller Grove (52-36), Frisco Memorial (59-41), Sulphur Bluff (71-34), and Bland (54-43).
Top performers for Scurry Rosser in the Miller Grove game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and five steals.
Cagle Peavy: 15 points (three three-pointers) and six rebounds.
Christian Lopez: 12 points (two three-pointers).
De’Shawn Wren: five points and five rebounds.
Parker Williams: three points.
Bryce Chambers: one point.
Grayson Hill: one point.
Notable performers for Scurry-Rosser in the Frisco Memorial game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 17 points.
Peavy: 16 points (three three-pointers).
Lopez: 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals.
Chambers: five points and 10 rebounds.
Baylin Caves: five points.
Rowdy Miller: two points.
Wren: two points.
Noteworthy performances for Scurry-Rosser in the Sulphur Bluff game were produced by the following players:
Peavy: 17 points (three three-pointers) and three steals.
Garrett Hill: 10 points, four points, and three steals.
Williams: 10 points.
Chambers: eight points and seven rebounds.
Wren: eight points and five rebounds.
Caves: eight points and seven rebounds.
Lopez: seven points, four steals.
Grayson Hill: three points, four assists.
Key contributors for Scurry-Rosser in the tournament championship game vs. Bland High School were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds.
Peavy: 11 points, four steals.
Williams: six points, (two three-pointers).
Caves: six points.
Chambers: five points, six rebounds.
Grayson Hill: four points.
Lopez: four points, eight rebounds.
Wren: three points.
At the completion of the Bland tournament, Scurry-Rosser’s Head Coach James Hill expressed excitement over how well his team played.
“It is exciting to see this team find some success this early,” Hill said. “They played really well as a group, with a lot of effort and intensity.”
Garrett Hill was named the Bland Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Also, Lopez and Peavy were selected to the All-Tournament Team.
Then, on Nov. 23, Scurry-Rosser improved to 5-0 with a 38-32 victory over Wills Point.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Wills Point game were as follows.
Garrett Hill: 10 points, six assists.
Chambers: six points.
Lopez: six points.
Wren: six points.
Caves: four points, six rebounds.
Peavy: four points.
Grayson Hill: two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.