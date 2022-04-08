The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats softball team is trying to find that winning formula again.
Recently, Scurry-Rosser suffered losses to Eustace (5-4), Palmer (10-9), Blooming Grove (15-1), and Corsicana Mildred (17-3).
With these losses, Scurry-Rosser is 2-6 in District 18-3A play.
In the Eustace game, notable efforts offensively for Scurry-Rosser were produced by Emma Hitt (two hits), Kenzie Smith (three hits and two RBIs), Lanie Taliaferro (two hits), Baylen Bodiford (two hits), Stormy Knight (two hits), Makenna Bragg (two hits and one RBI), Rindy Koleszar (two hits), and Addison Richman (one hit).
In the Palmer game, RBIs for Scurry-Rosser were registered by Hitt (one hit and one RBI), Smith (one hit and one RBI), Taliaferro (one hit and one RBI), Grucholski (two hits and one RBI), Bodiford (two hits and one RBI), Koleszar two hits and one RBI), and Richman (one hit and one RBI).
In the Blooming Grove game, Smith was Scurry Rosser’s best player with two hits and one RBI. Also, Hitt provided one hit in this game for the Lady Wildcats as well.
Against Corsicana Mildred, some bright spots for Scurry-Rosser were Hitt (three hits), Taliaferro (one hit), Macy Orman (one hit and one RBI), Azlan Grucholski (one hit), and Bragg (one hit and one RBI).
