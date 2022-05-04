The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team finished their regular season with a victory over Rice High School (10-0) and a loss to Corsicana Mildred (9-2) on April 29 and April 30 at Scurry-Rosser High School and Corsicana Mildred High School.
With these results, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 15-7 overall and 9-5 in District 18-3A play.
Overall in this game, Scurry-Rosser scored seven runs in the second inning and three in the third on their way to victory.
In the Rice game, Scurry-Rosser’s best hitters were Zack Hutchins (one hit and one RBI), Cole Hartzel (one hit and two RBIs), Aiden Richman (one hit and one RBI), and Conner Moore (one hit and two RBIs).
On the mound, Hutchins pitched a strong game as he worked five shutout innings while surrendering just one hit with six strikeouts and one walk.
This game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to the UIL run rule.
In the Corsicana Mildred game, the Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, the Eagles responded back by scoring nine straight runs throughout the rest of the game to take the victory.
Notable hitters for Scurry-Rosser in this game were Hutchins (one hit), Richman (one hit), Moore (one hit), and Parker Williams (one hit), Kayden Bradshaw (one RBI), and Hartzel (one RBI).
The baseball playoff teams out of District 18-3A this year are Corsicana Mildred (12-2), Scurry-Rosser (9-5), Kemp (8-6), and Malakoff (8-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.