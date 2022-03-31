The Crandall Lady Pirates softball team picked up two crucial District 13-5A victories over Mesquite Poteet (14-4) and North Forney (3-2) on March 22 and March 25 at Crandall High School and North Forney High School respectively.
With these victories, Crandall improves to 10-10 overall and 5-1 in District 13-5A play.
In the Mesquite Poteet game, Crandall scored five runs in the first inning, five in the second, one in the fourth and three in the fifth on their way to victory. This game was called after the completion of the fifth inning due to the UIL run rule.
Top hitters in this game for Crandall were Jodie Epperson (three hits), Karmyn Bass (three hits and four RBIs), Taylor Smith (three hits and one RBI), Preslee Spivey (three hits and three RBIs), Jayce Gore (one hit and three RBIS), McKinley Hankins (two hits and one RBI), and Arissah Yanez (two hits and two RBIs).
In the pitching circle, Crandall’s Kaylee White and Hankins teamed up to surrender only four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and five walks.
In the North Forney game, Crandall built up a 2-0 lead through the top of the fourth inning due to a lead off solo homer to left in the top of the first inning by Epperson and a solo homer to center by Bass in the fourth inning.
However, North Forney would score two runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-all.
The score would stay at 2-all until the top of the seventh and final inning. That is when Crandall would plate the winning run via a North Forney error.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, North Forney did get a runner on base due to a one out walk. But then Crandall forced two pop outs to short and second respectively to secure the victory.
Hankins pitched a complete game (seven full innings) while surrendering only two runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
