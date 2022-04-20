The Kaufman Lions easily swept all four overall team titles at the District 13-4A Track and Field Meet on April 13 through April 14 at Sunnyvale High School.
The Kaufman varsity boys and varsity girls scored 256 and 223 points respectively to capture the team titles while the Kaufman JV boys and JV girls registered 183 and 219 points respectively to bring home their team titles.
Top varsity performers for the Kaufman Lions at the District 13-4A track and field meet were as follows: Note: The top four finishers in each event at the District 13-4A meet qualified for the District 13-4A and District 14-4A area track and field meet which is set to take place on April 21 at Sunnyvale High School.
Varsity boys:
Daylon Dickerson: first place in the triple jump (41’9.25”), first place in the 110 hurdles (15.78 seconds), first place in the 300 hurdles (39.99 seconds), second place in the high jump (6’4”), and third place in the long jump (21’1”).
Edwin Rivera: first place in the 800 meters (2:00.25), first place in the 1600 meters (4:41.72), and first place in the 3200 meters (10:35.00).
Julian Prox: first place in the long jump (22’0”), first place in the 200 meters (22.47 seconds), and second place in the 100 meters (11.14 seconds).
Garron Kinney: first place in the shot put (47’0”) and fifth place in the discus (128’10”).
Rocky Bonilla: first place in the pole vault (11’3”).
Adan Gutierrez: second place in the 800 meters (2:01.22) and fourth place in the 400 meters (52.57 seconds).
Pierce Drake: third place in the 3200 meters (10:56.00), third place in the 1600 meters (4:50.88), and third place in the 800 meters (2:08.08).
Yahir Flores: second place in the 3200 meters (10:52.00).
Edward Rivera: second place in the 1600 meters (4:43.41).
Clayton Donaldson: third place in the pole vault (10’0”).
Kebron Gilmore: third place in the 400 meters (52.48 seconds).
Kyndall Trudeau: third place in the 100 meters (11.58 seconds).
Branden Matthews: second place in the discus (137’10.5”) and fifth place in the shot put (40’5”).
Johnathon Wrenn: fourth place in the 200 meters (23.26 seconds).
Garrett Potter: fourth place in the high jump (5’10”).
Hayden Robbins: fifth place in the 110 hurdles (16.72 seconds).
4 x 100 relay: team of Prox, Braxton Garmon, Trudeau, and Wrenn: first place (43.29 seconds).
4 x 200 relay: team of Bronson Chavez, Trudeau, Mitchum Patterson, and Cody Dickinson: second place (1:33.22).
4 x 400 relay: team of Gutierrez, Gilmore, Chavez, and Patterson: third place (3:33.44).
Varsity girls:
Kathryn Tucker: first place in the 3200 meters (12:14), first place in the 1600 meters (5:28.62), and first place in the 800 meters (2:28.55).
Keira Drake: first place in the triple jump (35’1”), first place in the 100 hurdles (15.80 seconds), second place in the 300 hurdles (46.82 seconds), and second place in the high jump (5’3”).
Sabree Stubbs: first place in the discus (113’10”).
Savannah Pasquinelli: second place in the discus (106’8”).
Barbara Ruiz: second place in the 3200 meters (12:38) and second place in the 1600 meters (5:38.56).
Madison Thurston: third place in the 3200 meters (12:56) and third place in the 1600 meters (5:41.52).
Shyanne Tilson: third place in the 100 hurdles (17.21 seconds) and fifth place in the 300 hurdles (50.67 seconds).
Allie Page: fourth place in the 800 meters (2:30.86), fifth place in the 400 meters (1:03.73), and sixth place in the pole vault (6’6”).
Katharine Elzner: second place in the 800 meters (2:29.47) and third place in the 400 meters (1:03.04).
Aubree Prox: second place in the triple jump (32’11.5”), third place in the long jump (15’10”), and fifth place in the 200 meters (27.59 seconds).
Alizae Wrenn: fourth place in the 100 hurdles (17.52 seconds) and fifth place in the pole vault (7’0”).
Zariahya Coy: fifth place in the 100 meters (13.81 seconds).
Lauren Jones: third place in the pole vault (7’6”).
Kayla Sanders: third place in the 100 meters (13.61 seconds).
Madelyn Kinney: third place in the shot put (34’7”).
4 x 100 relay: team of Prox, Sanders, Wren, and Amaiah Morales: third place (51.55 seconds).
4 x 200 relay: team of Prox, Sanders, Coy, and Morales: third place (1:49.59).
4 x 400 relay: team of Ruiz, Page, Morales, and Elzner: second place (4:14.87)
The District 13-4A and District 14-4A area track and field meet is scheduled to take place on April 21 at Sunnyvale High School. Note: The top four finishers in each event at the area meet will advance to the Class 4A Region II meet which is set for April 29 through April 30 at Texas A&M-Commerce University.
