Led by the terrific pitching tandem of Javier Garcia and Raul Garcia, the Kaufman Lions baseball team defeated Community High School by a count of 3-0 on April 16.
Javier Garcia and Raul Garcia combined to pitch a shut out while surrendering just three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 15-8-1 overall and 6-2 in District 13-4A play.
A two RBI triple in the top of the first inning by Bryan Tovar and a RBI groundout by Roy Garcia in the top of the fifth inning provided Kaufman with all of the offense that they would need in this game.
The Kaufman baseball team had the night off on April 13 due to a District bye.
