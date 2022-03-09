The Kaufman Lady Lions dominated the action as they won the team title at the Golden Lion Relays on March 3 at Kaufman High School.
Also, the Kaufman boys finished third in the team standings at their home meet.
The schools competing at this meet were Kaufman, Crandall, Sunnyvale, Hallsville, Dallas Samuel, and a team representing the Dallas Home School Athletic Association.
Top performers at this meet for Kaufman were as follows:
Varsity Girls
Kathryn Tucker: first place in the 1600 meters (5:30.99) and first place in the 3200 meters (12:07:13).
Barbra Ruiz: second place in the 1600 meters (5:32.25).
Allie Page: second place in the 800 meters (2:33.92).
Joselyne Sanchez: sixth place in the 1600 meters (5:54.26) and fifth place in the 3200 meters (13:02.63).
Kayla Sanders: fifth place in the 100 meters (13.92 seconds).
Katharine Elzner: third place in the 400 meters.
Keira Drake: first place in the 100 hurdles (16.75 seconds), first place in the 300 hurdles (49. 27 seconds), third place in the high jump (5’0”), first place in the long jump (15’1”), and first place in the triple jump (33’2.5”)
Shyanne Tilson: third place in the 100 hurdles (17. 87 seconds) and sixth place in the high jump (4’6”).
Lauren Jones: fourth place in the 100 hurdles (18.54 seconds) and second place in the triple jump (31’4.5”).
Amaiah Morales: fourth in the long jump (14’8”).
4X100 Relay: team of Sanders, Elzner, Idally Acosta, and Morales-- finished in second place (52.93 seconds).
4x200 Relay: team of Sanders, Tilson, Acosta, and Morales-- finished in third place (1:54.14).
4x400 Relay: team of Page, Morales, Sloan Wilson, and Elzner--finished in second place (4:15.51).
Madalyn Kinney: first place in the shot put (35’0”) and fourth place in the discus (86’5”).
Sabree Stubbs: second place in the shot put ((29’2”) and first place in the discus (112’8”).
Savannah Pasquinelli: third place in the shot put (28’10”) and second place in the discus (104’7”).
Varsity Boys
Edwin Rivera: first place in the 1600 meters (4:43.37) and second place in the 3200 meters (10:08.28).
Julian Prox: first place in the 100 meters (11.06 seconds) and first place in the long jump (20’7”).
Cody Dickinson: fifth place in the 200 meters (24.23 seconds) and sixth place in the long jump (18’1.5”).
James Rayas: first place in the 400 meters (53.49 seconds) and fifth place in the 800 meters (2:13.42).
Brayson Gomez: fifth place in the 400 meters (56.99 seconds).
Adan Gutierrez: second place in the 800 meters (2:03.62) and third place in the 1600 meters (4:46.00).
Yahir Flores: fifth place in the 1600 meters (4:54.14) and fourth place in the 3200 meters (10:47.73).
Garrett Potter: fifth place in the 110 hurdles (17.95 seconds) and fourth place in the 300 hurdles (44.60 seconds).
Hayden Robbins: sixth place in the 110 hurdles (18.18 seconds).
4X200 Relay: team of Kyndal Trudeau, Dickinson, Garmon, and Prox—finished in third place (1:34.96).
4x400 Relay: team of Rayas, Dickinson, Gomez, and Potter—finished in third place (3:39.63).
Garron Kinney: fourth place in the shot put (42’10”) and fifth place in the discus (136’11”).
Branden Matthews: third place in the discus (143’1”).
Braxton Garmon: fourth place in the long jump (19’7.5”).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.