The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team posted a 2-2 record at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 through Dec. 28 at Kaufman High School.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament were as follows:
Kaufman 52 Dallas, Molina 10
Kaufman 51 South, Garland 13
Tyler High School 50, Kaufman 31
Third Place Game: Whitney 49, Kaufman 41
After these results, Kaufman’s record stands at 14-9 overall and 0-3 in District 13-4A play.
Top players for Kaufman in the Dallas Molina game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Piper Wilburn: 12 points, three rebounds, and eight steals.
Hailee Woody: eight points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Paige Garmon: six points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Lillie Reven: six points and five rebounds.
Reece Yager: four points, four rebounds, and six steals.
Key contributors for Kaufman in the South Garland game were as follows:
Prox: 11 points, two assists, and two steals.
Wilburn: 10 points, two rebounds, and five assists.
Yager: seven points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Garmon: six points and five rebounds.
Reven: six points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Keira Drake: six points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
Woody: five points, five rebounds, and two assists.
Notable performances for Kaufman in the Tyler High School game were produced by the following players:
Garmon: nine points and four rebounds.
Prox: six points and two rebounds.
Woody: six points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Wilburn: three points and three rebounds.
Yager: three points and three rebounds.
Main efforts for Kaufman in the Whitney game were produced by the following players:
Woody: 14 points and five rebounds.
Reven: nine points and three rebounds.
Wilburn: seven points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Prox: four points, two assists, and three steals.
Yager: four steals.
