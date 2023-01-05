The Crandall Lady Pirates basketball team went undefeated in the 29th annual Byron Johnston Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 in Midland.
Overall, they posted a perfect 4-0 record in the tournament. All the victories in the tournament came against 6A teams.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows:
Crandall 54 El Paso Pebble Hills 53.
Crandall 55 El Paso Socorro 33.
Crandall 57 Midland High School 23.
Championship: Crandall 38 Midland Legacy High School 34.
In the Pebble Hills game, Crandall was led offensively by Tatum West (19 points), Kennedi Holmes (18 points), and Kenly Cox (11 points).
Against Socorro, Crandall’s main offensive options were West (17 points), and Cox (17 points).
In the Midland High School game, Crandall had three players score in double figures. Those players were West (19 points), Holmes (12 points), and Cox (11 points)
In the championship game versus Midland Legacy, the offensive load for Crandall was carried by West (19 points) and Homes (14 points).
West and Holmes were named to the All-Tournament team.
After this tournament, Crandall has an overall record of 14-9 and 3-0 in District 14-5A play.
