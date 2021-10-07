The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity cross country team absolutely dominated the field at the Do it for Dom Eustace Invitational Meet on Sept. 30. Also, Kaufman’s Katie Tucker and Edwin Rivera proved to be the best individual runners at this meet with their victories in the two-mile and three-mile races respectively.
Also, it should be noted that the Kaufman varsity boys and varsity girls cross country teams are ranked fourth and sixth respectively in the current Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas’ Class 4A state rankings.
The Lady Lions won the team title at this meet by producing a super team score of 25 points. To put that in perspective, Kaufman defeated second place Canton High School by some 83 points. It can be said that the Kaufman girls steamrolled past the competition at this meet. Some of the other schools at this meet were Scurry-Rosser, Eustace, Palestine, Mabank, Kilgore, Mineola, Edgewood, Wills Point, and Sunnyvale to name a few.
Kaufman’s varsity girls team at this meet consisted of freshman sensation Tucker (first place overall in a time of 12:27), sophomore Barbara Ruiz (second place overall in a time of 12:49), junior Madison Thurston (fifth place overall in a time of (13:16), junior Joselyne Sanchez (eighth place overall in a time of 13:19), freshman Kadence Wolfe (10th place overall in a time of 13:30), and senior Molly Burleson (35th place overall in a t time of 14:40).
In the varsity boys division, Kaufman finished second in the team standings behind only CCCAT’s Class 3A number one state ranked team—the Eustace Bulldogs.
The Lions men finished with a strong team score of 55 points. Only Eustace with a team score of 39 points scored better at this meet.
Kaufman’s varsity boys team at this meet consisted of junior Edwin Rivera (first place overall in a time of 17:18.20), senior Yahir Flores (seventh overall in a time of 18:11), junior James Rayas (11th place overall in a time of 18:32), senior Adan Gutierrez (15th in a time of 18:45), junior Edward Rivera (26th place overall in a time of 19:29), and freshman Alan Sanchez (42nd place overall in a time of 20:20).
In the JV girls division, Kaufman captured the team title with a perfect score of 15 points. Top performers for the Lady Lions in this race were junior Alexus Wright (first place overall in a time of 14:55), junior Maribel Tapia (second place overall in a time of 15:00), junior Valerie Escobedo (third place overall in a time of 15:02), freshman Ingrid Palacios (fourth place overall in a time of 15:18), and senior Alexiss Renteria (fifth place overall in a time of 15:21).
In the JV boys division, Kaufman captured the team title with a special score of 22 points. They were led in this meet by junior Pierce Drake (second place overall in a time of 19:21.30), senior Alexis Carreon (19:21.70), freshman Edgar Lozano (fourth place overall in a time of 19:22), senior Nicholas Lopez (fifth place overall in a time of 20:15), and freshman Kedran Bowman (eighth place overall in a time of 20:27).
