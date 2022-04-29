The Kaufman Lions varsity girls and boys track and field teams won the team titles at the District 13-4A and District 14-4A area track and field meet held April 20 through April 21 at Sunnyvale High School.
Overall, the girls scored 134 points while the boys registered 131 points.
Top performers for Kaufman at the area meet were as follows: Note: The top four finishers in each event at the area meet qualify for the Class 4A Region II Track and Field Meet on April 29 through April 30 at Texas A&M-Commerce University.
Varsity girls:
Kathryn Tucker: first place in the 3200 meters (12:15.37), first place in the 1600 meters (5:30.36), and second place in the 800 meters (2:26.92).
Keira Drake: first place in the triple jump (35’11.5”), second place in the 100 hurdles (16.30 seconds), and second place in the 300 hurdles (47.79 seconds).
Katharine Elzner: third place in the 400 meters (101.96) and third place in the 800 meters (2:28.36).
Barbara Ruiz: third place in the 1600 meters (5:39.19) and fourth place in the 3200 meters (12:59.74).
Sabree Stubbs: first place in the discus (114’8”).
Savannah Pasquinelli: third place in the discus (103’9”).
Madelyn Kinney: second place in the shot put (35’3”).
Aubree Prox: fourth place in the triple jump (34’1”).
Alizae Wren: fourth place in the 100 hurdles (17.32 seconds).
Allie Page: fourth place in the 800 meters (2:29.05).
4 x 200 relay: team of Prox, Kayla Sanders, Zariahya Coy and Amaiah Morales: finished in fourth place (1:53.71).
4 x 400 relay: team of Drake, Page, Morales, and Elzner: finished in fourth place (4:16.07).
Madison Thurston: fifth place in the 3200 meters (13:20.00).
Lauren Jones: fifth place in the pole vault (8’0”).
Shyanne Tilson: fifth place in the 100 hurdles (17.47 seconds).
Varsity boys:
Daylon Dickerson: first place in the triple jump (43’3”), first place in the 300 hurdles (39.24 seconds—new KHS record), first place in the 110 hurdles (15.52 seconds), fifth place in the high jump (6’0”), and fifth place in the long jump (20’3.75”).
Julian Prox: first place in the long jump (22’3.5”), second place in the 100 meters (11.44 seconds), and second place in the 200 meters (22.68 seconds).
Edwin Rivera: second place in the 800 meters (2:07.66), second place in the 1600 meters (4:48.04), and third place in the 3200 meters (10:32.03).
4 x 100 relay: team of Prox, Braxton Garmon, Kyndall Trudeau, and Cody Dickinson finished in first place (42.90 seconds).
Adan Gutierrez: fourth place in the 800 meters (2:08.86).
Garron Kinney: first place in the shot put (44’10”).
Branden Matthews: third place in the discus (144’3”).
Rocky Bonilla: sixth place in the pole vault (10’6”).
Pierce Drake: fifth place in the 3200 meters (10:41.71), sixth place in the 1600 meters (4:56.16), and sixth place in the 800 meters (2:10.85).
Edward Rivera: fifth place in the 1600 meters (4:56.03).
4 x 200 relay: team of Trudeau, Johnathon Wrenn, Mitchum Patterson, and Shuntoney Daniels finished in sixth place (1:33.84).
The Class 4A Region II track and field meet is set to take place on April 29 through April 30 at Texas A&M-Commerce University.
