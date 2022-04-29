The Kaufman Lions varsity baseball team fell twice to Farmersville by a count of 6-5 in both games on April 19 and April 22 at Kaufman High School and Farmersville High School respectively.
In the first Farmersville game, Kaufman jumped out to a 5-1 lead through two innings of play as they scored two runs in the first inning and three in the second.
RBIs for Kaufman during this time were produced by Tysen McCune (RBI ground ball in the first inning), Issac Leija (RBI infield single in the first inning), Landon Tucker (RBI single to left in the second inning), and Jake Skellenger (RBI single to left in the second inning). Note: Kaufman also scored another run via an error in the second inning.
At this point, things were looking good for Kaufman.
But, Farmersville would rally to win this game by scoring one run in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the sixth.
In the second Farmersville game, the Farmers built an early 4-2 lead as they plated two runs in the first inning, one in the third, and one in the fourth.
Then, Kaufman scored two in the fifth and one in the seventh to take the lead at 5-4. However, Farmersville would win this game when they plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning on a walk off two-RBI single to center.
RBIs for Kaufman in this game were registered by Kevin Soto (RBI single to left in the first inning), Isaiah Leija (RBI hit by pitch in the fourth inning), Issac Leija (RBI single to center in the fifth inning), Jordan Nalls (RBI single to left in the fifth inning), and Cobe Webb (RBI infield single in the seventh inning).
In a non-district game vs. North Forney on April 23 at North Forney High School, the Falcons defeated the Lions by a count of 7-1.
The one run that Kaufman scored in this game was produced on an RBI single to left by Nalls in the first inning.
After that, North Forney scored three runs in the first inning, two in the fourth, and two in the sixth to win this game.
With these results, Kaufman’s record now stands at 14-13 overall and 6-4 in District 13-4A play.
Through April 22, the District 13-4A baseball standings look this way: Farmersville (8-2), Nevada Community (8-2), Sunnyvale (6-4), and Kaufman (6-4).
