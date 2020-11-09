A balanced offensive attack vaulted top-ranked Ennis over Crandall by a count of 54-9 on Nov. 6.
With this victory, Ennis, who is ranked #1 in the Associated Press’ Class 5A state rankings, improves to 5-0 and 2-0 in District Zone A play. Crandall falls to 3-2 and 1-1 respectively.
Thanks to an offensive explosion in the first quarter, Ennis was able to jump out to an early 35-0 lead, then coasted home for the victory.
Individually, Ennis was led offensively in this game by their senior quarterback Collin Drake who completed 19 of 29 passes for 231 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Drake’s main receiving targets in this game were Laylon Spencer (seven receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns) Karon Smith (six receptions for 63 yards), and Skylan Simmons (four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns). Ennis also got some valuable production from their rushing attack as well behind the efforts of Jacobie Collins (four carries for 50 yards and one touchdown) and Collin Drake (four carries for 41 yards and one touchdown).
For Crandall, their top performers in this game were Jamonte Gordon-West (14 of 23 passing for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception), Chris Abron (22 carries for 103 yards) Markel Robinson (11 carries for 46 yards), Luke Moffitt (three receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown), Deondre Bowman (six receptions for 46 yards), and Samuel Omosigho (four receptions for 34 yards).
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total
Crandall 35 6 6 7 54
Ennis 0 3 0 6 9
Game Stats
Crandall Ennis
1st Downs 19 23
Rushing 43-128 19-144
Passing 143 241
Total 271 385
Individual Leaders for Crandall
Rushing: Chris Abron: 22 carries for 103 yards.
Passing: Jamonte Gordon-West 14 of 23 for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Austin Cruse: 2 of 2 for 16 yards.
Receiving: Luke Moffitt 3 receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.
