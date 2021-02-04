This past week, the Kaufman Lady Lion varsity basketball team had only one game to play. In the end, I am happy to report that they won this game by a count of 40-36 over Nevada Community on Jan. 29.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 7-13 overall and 4-6 in District 13-4A action.
Kaufman won this game thanks to the combined efforts of Lexi Esparza and Taylor Sandberg. Kaufman’s dynamic duo on this night simply would not let the Lady Lions lose. Esparza and Sandberg truly carried their team to victory.For the game, Esparza registered 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Sandberg made her presence known with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
After three quarters of play, Kaufman trailed Terrell by a count of 28-25. But, in the fourth quarter, Kaufman outscored Terrell 15-8 while playing some excellent basketball on both ends of the floor. When the dust had cleared, Kaufman had earned a well-deserved victory.
Other Lady Lions who made strong contributions in this game were Paige Garmon (six points, eight rebounds, and four steals), Breanna Saucedo (five points, two rebounds, and four steals), and Lillian Gibbons (four points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals).
Head Coach Amy Ingram was very proud of her team after this District 13-4A victory.
“Our player of the game was senior Taylor Sandberg," she said. "I am very proud of our kids’ ability to fight to get the win. We are laying a great foundation for the future of our program.”
Note: The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team had a District 13-4A Bye night on Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.