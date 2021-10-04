The Kaufman tennis team absolutely dominated play against 5A Tyler High School on Sept. 25.
Demolishing Tyler 19-0, Kaufman improves to 17-1 overall on the season.
Kaufman was sparked on this day by singles play victories from Phoenix Johnson (6-0 and 6-0) and Cody Hunter (6-1 and 6-0).
In doubles play, Kaufman got a huge lift from Amanda Hasbell and Samantha Barrera when they earned a tough 6-4 and 6-2 victory. Also, in mixed doubles, Vanessa Chavez and Beau Thompson got Kaufman going in the right direction early with a 6-1 and 6-1 victory.
