The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes’ basketball team secured a road victory over Kaufman by a count of 44-26 in the District 13-4A opener on Dec. 14.
With this victory, Caddo Mills improves to 14-4 overall and 1-0 in District 13-4A play. Kaufman falls to 12-5 and 0-1 respectively.
Notable performers for Kaufman in this game were as follows:
Piper Wilburn: nine points and three rebounds.
Aubre Prox: seven points, two rebounds, and two assists.
Lillie Reven: five points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.