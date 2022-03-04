Thanks to a determined effort in the fourth quarter, the Whitney Wildcats varsity boys basketball team was able to battle past the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats to win their bi-district playoff game by a count of 45-41 on Feb. 22 at Corsicana High School. Scurry-Rosser sees its memorable season end with an overall record of 25-7.
At the start of this game, it became apparent that each point scored was going to be hard to come by. Both teams were very defensive minded with Whitney using an aggressive man to man defense and Scurry-Rosser employing their well-executed two to three zone defense.
Whitney got out to an early 6-2 lead, but Scurry-Rosser fought back. A three-point shot made by Garrett Hill plus a free throw from De’Shawn Wren gave Scurry-Rosser a 12-8 advantage at the one-minute mark of the opening frame. At the end of the first quarter, Scurry-Rosser led 14-10.
In the early moments of the second quarter, Whitney closed in within one point at 14-13. However, Scurry-Rosser answered with a three-point shot by Grayson Hill which gave them a 17-13 lead. Then, a tough turnaround shot by Garrett Hill pushed Scurry-Rosser’s lead to 19-13. At this point in the game, things were looking good for Scurry-Rosser. But Whitney would finish the second quarter on a 7-2 run which cut Scurry-Rosser’s lead to one point at 21-20 by halftime.
In the second half, the momentum in this game continued to go back and forth. Each point was precious and well earned. By the end of the third quarter, Scurry was in front by a score of 30-26.
Then in the fourth quarter, Scurry-Rosser built up as much as a seven-point advantage at 38-31. But in the end, Whitney had the final say as they closed the game on a 14-3 run to win this bi-district playoff game.
Notable performers for Scurry-Rosser in this playoff game were as follows:
Bryce Chambers: eight points and 10 rebounds.
Christian Lopez: nine points and eight rebounds.
Garrett Hill: seven points and five rebounds.
Wren: seven points.
Cagle Peavy: four points.
Kayden Bradshaw: three points.
Grayson Hill: three points.
