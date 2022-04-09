The Crandall Pirates fishing squad recently qualified nine two-man pairings to the Central Division regional tournament. This regional tournament is part of the Texas High School Bass Association.
The Central Division regional tournament is scheduled to take place on April 9 at Lake Palestine.
The nine two-man pairings that will represent Crandall High School at the regional tournament are as follows:
Drew Jackson and Shane Stracner: currently ninth in the Central Division regional rankings.
Jayden Baker and Hayden Hussy: currently 40th in the Central Division regional rankings.
Allen Niedzwecki and David Cole: currently 48th in the Central Division regional rankings.
Dylan McGlocklin and Hayden Smith: currently 59th in the Central Division regional rankings.
Landon Plant and Rushton Cornwell: currently 62nd in the Central Division regional rankings.
Blaine Wren and Joshua Dilday: currently 65th in the Central Division regional rankings.
Lawson Geri and Ryder Burford: currently 71st in the central Division regional rankings.
Clayton Browning and Jacob Luttrell: currently 81st in the Central Division regional rankings.
Ross Hiser and Daxon Warren: currently 91st in the Central Division regional rankings.
Thirty-three schools competed in the Central Division this year and Crandall finished third overall with a final point total of 475.
For the first time, Crandall had a two-man pairing qualify for the Angler of the Year Challenge Tournament which is set to take place at Lake Conroe on June 4. This is a select tournament featuring the top ten pairings in each division. Crandall will be represented at this prestigious tournament by the all-senior pairing of Jackson and Stracner who currently sit at ninth place in the Central Division regional rankings.
