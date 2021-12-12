The Kaufman County Cowboys youth football organization saw two of their teams win Super Bowl games on Nov. 20 in Sunnyvale, Texas.
By winning these Super Bowl games, the Cowboys’ kindergarten flag football team and their combined first and second grade tackle football team finished off undefeated seasons as well.
J’Nia Fetcher, a top spokesperson for the Kaufman County Cowboys organization, informed that the Cowboys’ combined first and second grade tackle football team has been officially invited to play in the Pinnacle Youth Football National Championships in Bradenton, Florida on Dec. 27-30. The main sponsor for this national championship tournament is Sports Illustrated magazine. This is a huge accomplishment for the Kaufman County Cowboys organization.
The Kaufman County Cowboys organization is putting together a fundraising campaign in order to make sure that the team and the coaches get the opportunity to play in the national tournament.
In the cheerleading competition, the Kaufman County Cowboys’ cheerleaders combined third and fourth grade squad finished second out of eight teams. Also, the combined first and second grade squad came in fifth out of eight teams.
Good luck to the Kaufman County Cowboys’ combined first and second grade tackle football team at the national tournament.
