On Jan. 15, the Kaufman Lady Lion varsity basketball team stayed right in the thick of the playoff race thanks to a narrow 42-39 victory over a good Caddo Mills team.
During the first round of District 13-4A play on Dec. 16, Caddo Mills defeated Kaufman by 24 points (58-34). However, Kaufman proved that the rematch would have a different ending for sure.
With the victory, Kaufman improves to 5-11 overall and 2-4 in District 13-4A play.
Top players in this game for Kaufman were Lexi Esparza (13 points and 14 rebounds), Breanna Saucedo (13 points—10 of these points came on free throws), and Piper Wilburn (seven points, seven rebounds, and six assists).
Kaufman Head CoachAmy Ingram was definitely pumped up after this big win over Caddo Mills.
“We are currently tied for fourth place with Terrell in the District 13-4A standings," Ingram said. "Our kids are working hard and getting it done on the defensive end. Against Caddo, we had kids sacrificing their bodies to dive for loose balls and performing hustle plays to help our team win. It is the little things that we are preaching every day to them in practice that help us get wins. Toughness is preached daily. I am proud of our girls’ effort and heart. They are a great group of girls who work hard and cheer on each other’s successes.”
On Jan. 12, the Farmers of Farmersville knocked off Kaufman by a count of 53-40.
Notable efforts in this game for Kaufman were produced by Paige Garmon (11 points, five rebounds, and three steals), Esparza (10 points and eight rebounds), Taylor Sandberg (six points), and Wilburn (six points).
