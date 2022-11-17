The Kaufman Lions football team shut out the Wilmer Hutchins Eagles by a count of 41-0 to capture the bi-district playoff title on Nov. 11 at Mesquite’s EH Hanby Stadium.
With the win, Kaufman improves to 8-3 overall on the season. Wilmer Hutchins sees their season end at 5-6. Note: This is the second straight season that Kaufman has produced a shutout victory in the bi-district playoff game. In 2021, Kaufman defeated Dallas Carter by a count of 24-0.
After Wilmer Hutchins missed a field goal on the opening possession of the game, Kaufman marched 80 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown was produced by Braxton Garmon on a four-yard scoring run. Andres Gallegos’ successful extra point made the score 7-0 in favor of Kaufman. Also, on this drive, Ty Burleson completed a couple of big passes for first downs to Hayden Robbins and Kylevon Morrow respectively.
Then, early in the second quarter, Kaufman increased their lead to 14-0 thanks to a smart defensive play when Morrow recovered a backwards pass fumble from Wilmer Hutchins and returned it for a touchdown.
Another huge play in the second quarter for Kaufman came when Dalys Chandler blocked a Wilmer Hutchins field goal to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard.
So, in the first half, Kaufman got significant contributions from every phase of the game—offense, defense, and special teams.
At halftime, Kaufman led 14-0.
In the second half, Kaufman dominated the action and rolled to an easy victory.
Early in the third quarter, Wilmer Hutchins tried a fake punt attempt which proved to be unsuccessful. So, the Lions took over possession of the football at their own 48-yard line. From there, the Lions marched 52 yards for another touchdown. The touchdown came on a 14-yard scoring run by Garmon. So, now Kaufman led 21-0.
After this touchdown, Kaufman tried an onside kick and they were successful. Sparked by the onside kick, the Lions drove for another touchdown. The touchdown came on a 19-yard scoring run by Garmon. So, now Kaufman led 28-0 late in the third quarter.
Then, early in the fourth quarter, Kaufman’s Pate Bowers intercepted a Wilmer Hutchins pass. A few plays later, Julian Prox took the ball on an end around play and worked his way down the to the Eagles’ three-yard line. Prox’s run covered 37 yards. A couple of plays later, Kaufman’s Johnathan Wrenn scored on a three-yard run to make the score 35-0.
Then, late in the fourth quarter, Wilmer Hutchins tried another fake punt that was unsuccessful again. After this sequence, Kaufman marched for one final touchdown. The touchdown was scored by Jeremiah Brown via a six-yard scoring run. The final score in this game was 41-0 in favor of Kaufman.
Key offensive contributors for Kaufman in this game were as follows:
Garmon: 23 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Wrenn: four carries for 14 yards and one touchdown.
Pate Bowers: two carries for 20 yards.
Prox: one carry for 37 yards.
Brown: one carry for six yards and one touchdown.
Burleson: eight of 15 passing for 43 yards.
Morrow: one reception for 18 yards.
Robbins: one reception for 12 yards.
Mason Seabolt: one reception for eight yards.
The defensive leaders in this game for Kaufman were as follows:
Morrow: seven tackles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Pate Bowers: two tackles and one interception.
Will Bowers: six tackles, two quarterback pressures, and one sack.
Chandler: three tackles and one blocked field goal.
Jeremy Elliot: two tackles.
Taton Hicks: two tackles.
Garron Kinney: two quarterback pressures.
Issac Leija: four tackles and two quarterback pressures.
Kaleb Lewis: four tackles and one pass break up.
Devon Morrell: one tackle.
Jordan Nalls: eight tackles and one quarterback pressure:
Mitchum Patterson: two tackles.
Corbin Prestridge: two tackles and two quarterback pressures.
Angel Ramirez: one tackle and one pass deflection.
Eddie Reyes: two quarterback pressures.
Robbins: one fumble recovery.
Justin Wells: one tackle and one quarterback pressure.
Overall, Kaufman’s defense played an outstanding game as they limited Wilmer Hutchins to just 200 yards of total offense in this bi-district playoff game (190 rushing and 10 passing).
The Kaufman Lions football team will next play the defending state champion China Spring Cougars in the area playoff round on Nov. 18 at Corsicana High School. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
