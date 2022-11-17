The Kaufman Lions football team shut out the Wilmer Hutchins Eagles by a count of 41-0 to capture the bi-district playoff title on Nov. 11 at Mesquite’s EH Hanby Stadium.

With the win, Kaufman improves to 8-3 overall on the season. Wilmer Hutchins sees their season end at 5-6. Note: This is the second straight season that Kaufman has produced a shutout victory in the bi-district playoff game. In 2021, Kaufman defeated Dallas Carter by a count of 24-0.

