Scurry-Rosser volleyball sweeps Malakoff in District 18-3A opener
The state ranked Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat volleyball team won its District 18-3A opener over Malakoff in straight sets on Sept. 10. The set scores were 25-20, 25-9, and 25-21.
With this victory, the team improves to 16-4 overall and 1-0 in District 18-3A play.
Notable performers for Scurry-Rosser in this match were Hannah Word (14 kills), Emily Story (14 digs and seven kills), Lilly Drake (five kills), Becca Jestis (24 assists and five service aces), and Chloe Fisher (20 digs).
Kaufman volleyball falls in District 13-4A opener
The Kaufman Lady Lion lost a five-set thriller to Sunnyvale High School in the District 13-4A opener for both teams on Sept. 10.
The set scores in this match were 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 10-25, and 15-10.
Crandall volleyball wins District 13-5A opener
The Crandall Lady Pirate varsity volleyball team won their District 13-5A opener vs. Greenville High School on Sept. 10.
The Pirates won the match in four sets by a count of 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, and 25-22.
Top players in this match for Crandall were Arianna Gonzalez (18 kills and three blocks), Leah Gardner (19 kills and four serving aces), Reese Pipkin (51 assists, 12 digs, and three kills), and Amya Mayfield (24 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.