SRHS crushes Kemp

Scurry-Rosser boys basketball stormed to a big win against Kemp last week, scoring a 74-26 victory.
Jacob Holbrook led the way with 18 points, all made via three-point shots. Terrell Blanton followed in scoring with 11 points, and Gunner Hill scored 10, with two three-point shots.
Garrett Hill scored eight points, including two treys. Madden Haynes and Tanner Vaughan each scored six, Christian Lopez made five points, and Nathan Hansen made two points in the Feb. 4 win.
On Friday, the Wildcats lost to Malakoff, 73-46. Vaughan was the lead scorer with seven points.
Holbrook and Garrett Hill both made six points, all via three-pointers. Jaxon Jones scored five points, Elijah Kale had four points, Gunner Hill had three, Christian Lopez two, and Blanton made a freethrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.