The Crandall Pirate varsity cross country teams had strong performances at the District 13-5A Meet on Oct. 14. The District 13-5A meet took place at Myers Park in McKinney, Texas.
In the team competitions, the Crandall varsity boys and varsity girls finished second and third respectively. By finishing in the top three, the Crandall teams were able to punch their tickets to the regional meet.
The three varsity boys teams that qualified to the Class 5A Region II Meet from District 13-5A are Dallas Highland Park, Crandall, and West Mesquite.
The three varsity girls teams that qualified to the Class 5A Region II Meet from District 13-5A are Dallas Highland Park, Royse City, and Crandall.
Top efforts at the District 13-5A Meet for the Crandall varsity boys were turned in by the following runners:
Caden Floyd: fourth place overall with a time of 17:18.
Walker Cox: ninth place overall with a time of 17:35.
Kirk Gillespie: 17th place overall with a time of 18:24.
Reyce Whitley: 20th place overall with a time of 18:30.
Sebastian Valdez: 25th place overall with a time of 19:01.
Kian Venrick: 32nd place overall with a time of 19:45.
Billy Hernandez: 40th place overall with a time of 20:38.
The Lady Pirates were led effectively at this meet by the following runners:
Maddie Cox: eighth place overall in a time of 20:37.
Emerson Stewart: 12th place overall with a time of 29:58.
Reyna Vargas: 18th place overall with a time of 21:39.
Jacey Cerna: 25th place overall with a time of 22:53.
Madison Besherse: 26th place overall with a time of 22:54.
Monse Leija: 35th place with a time of 25:29.
Megan Freeman: 40th place overall with a time of 26:30.
The Crandall Pirate varsity cross country teams will compete next at the Class 5A Region II Meet on Oct. 26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
The scheduled start times for the Class 5A Region II Meet races are 12 p.m. for girls and 12:30 p.m. for boys.
