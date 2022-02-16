The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team hosted Farmersville on Feb. 8 and Caddo Mills on Feb. 11. The Lions defeated Farmersville (78-29) and Caddo Mills (58-43).
The win over the Farmers clinched the outright District 13-4A Title for the Lions.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 20-13 overall and 11-0 in District 13-4A play. This is the sixth straight 20-win season for the Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team. The team will also be making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance under Head Coach Matt McLaughlin.
Key players for Kaufman in the Farmersville game were as follows:
Daylon Dickerson: 18 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.
Vontrell Williams: 16 points and eight rebounds.
DK Jones: 10 points and four assists.
Dalys Chandler: 10 points.
Kylevon Morrow: nine points.
Derek Clamon: eight points.
Nick McBride: seven points.
Top players for Kaufman in the Caddo Mills game were as follows:
Williams: 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
Dickerson: 25 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and three assists.
