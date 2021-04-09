The Kaufman tennis teams produced some of their best performances of the season at the State Farm Wills Point Invitational Tournament on April 1.
Kaufman won the team titles over Wills Point.
Top performers for Kaufman at the Wills Point Invitational Tournament were as follows.
Varsity Results
Eli Frosch—first place in the varsity boys singles division.
Carlos Nunez/Cody Hunter—first place in the varsity boys doubles division.
Kayden Lengacher—second place in the varsity boys singles division.
Cristian Gutierrez/Emily Rodriguez—second place in the varsity mixed doubles division
Vincent Sipriano/Jackie Rodriguez—third place in the varsity mixed doubles division.
Yadira Rodriguez—second place in the varsity girls singles division.
Natalya Morales—consolation bracket winner in the varsity girls singles division.
JV Results
David Harris—first place in the JV boys single division.
Connor Hubert—second place in the JV boys singles division.
Jadidiah Sandoval—first place in the JV girls singles division.
Nathaniel Salmeron/Jacob Reschke—second place in the JV boys doubles division.
Ali Hernandez/Albert Hernandez—third place in the JV boys doubles division.
Beau England/Faith Harris—second place in the JV girls doubles division.
Samantha Escobedo/Alexandria Juarez— third place in the JV girls doubles division.
Matthew Brough/Vanessa Chavez—first place in the JV mixed doubles division.
Ivan Nunez/Nallely Avila—second place in the JV mixed doubles division.
