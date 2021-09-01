In their own special way, the Kaufman cross country teams showed why the lion is referred to as the king of the jungle.
The running Lions won the cross-country team titles at their own Run With The Lions Meet on Aug. 28. The Lions still rule proudly.
The varsity boys won the team title handily with a total score of 51 points, defeating second place Commerce by 32 points. Other teams in the varsity boys division at this meet were Eustace, Wills Point, Kilgore High School, Canton High School, Mabank, Tyler Grace, Sunnyvale, Terrell, Emory Rains, and Caddo Mills.
In the varsity girls division, Kaufman held off a serious challenge from Tyler Grace Community School to ultimately win the team title by a single point (63 to 64 points—low score wins). The Lady Lions ran against the exact same competition as the boys at this meet with the exception of Palestine High School and Cumby High School.
Individually, the Kaufman Lady Lions had three runners finish in the top 10: freshman Kathryn Tucker (third place overall in a time of 12:34) sophomore Barbara Ruiz (fourth place overall in a time of 12:36), and junior Joselyne Sanchez (sixth place overall in a time of 13:21).
Also, junior Madison Thurston and senior Molly Burleson completed the Kaufman varsity girls team at this meet. Thurston and Burleson finished 17th and 34th overall in times of 14:03 and 14:55 respectively.
Individually in the varsity boys division, Kaufman had four runners finish in the top 10. Those runners were Yahir Flores (fourth place overall in a time of 17:16), James Rayas (fifth place overall in a time of 17:21), Adan Gutierrez (seventh place overall in a time of 17:36), and Edward Rivera (ninth place overall in a time of 17:45). Finally, Alexis Carreon completed the Kaufman varsity boys team at this meet, finishing 26th overall with a time of 18:57.
Up next, Kaufman will compete at the Hawkins Three Person Relay on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.