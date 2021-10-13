The Forney Jackrabbit football team won a triple overtime thriller vs. the Crandall Pirates on Oct. 7 at Forney’s City Bank Stadium.
With this victory, Forney improves to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in District play while Crandall falls to 4-2 and 2-1 respectively. Forney is currently ranked 17th in the Dallas Morning News’ Class 5A area poll.
Top performers in this game for Crandall were as follows.
Chris Abron: 24 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Jamonte Gordon-West: 15 of 35 passing for 211 yards/46 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Samuel Omosigho: six receptions for 73 yards/ plus one 51-yard touchdown pass.
Luke Moffitt: three receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown.
Markel Robinson: four receptions for 43 yards.
In this game, Crandall gained 432 total yards (170 rushing and 262 passing).
Forney got on the board first when Braden Merchant connected om a 20-yurd field goal at the end of an impressive 17 play drive. So, Forney led 3-0.
On Crandall’s first possession of the game, the Pirates marched 71 yards for a touchdown. The finishing touches on this drive were provided by Chris Abron when he ran 10 yards for a touchdown to give the Pirates a 6-3 lead. The extra point try was not successful.
Forney would tie the game at 6-all In the second quarter on a 31-yard field goal by Merchant.
After Forney had tied the game, Crandall regained the lead thanks to another 71-yard touchdown drive that was completed on a one-yard run by Abron. After this touchdown, the extra point attempt was successful.
So, Crandall had a 13-6 half time advantage.
Early in the second half after a punt by Crandall, Forney put together a 14 play 66-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 13-all. The touchdown was produced on a fourth-down play via a nine-yard pass from Jake White to Zachary Fuller.
In the fourth quarter after another Crandall punt, Forney marched 77 yard in 13 plays to take the lead again at 20-13. The touchdown was registered on a three-yard run by Josh Stephens.
With 5:30 remaining in the game, Crandall knew that it was crunch time. They had to produce a touchdown immediately.
The Pirates went to work quickly as they drove the ball 52 yards in seven plays for the tying touchdown. The touchdown came during a fourth down sequence where Samuel Omosigho threw a wide receiver gadget pass to Luke Moffitt for the score.
In the final minutes of regulation play, both teams traded successful field goals which sent this entertaining game into overtime.
First, Forney drove down the field and with 54 seconds left, Merchant connected from 41 yards out to give the jackrabbits a 23-20 lead.
However, Crandall was not done. The Pirates raced back up the field and got into position for a 37- yard field goal attempt by Brandon Perez. Perez’s kick was true true and the score was tied again at 23-all with overtime yet to come.
Note:: Starting in the third overtime period this season, teams must try for a two-point conversion attempt to decide a winner in the game.
In the first overtime, Forney struck first when Jon’ Richard Washington scored on a one-yard touchdown run which gave the Jackrabbits the lead at 30-23.
Crandall responded with a touchdown in the first over time as well via a 12-yard quarterback keeper by Jamonte Gordon West. So, the score stood now at 30-all.
In the second overtime, neither team could light up the scoreboard.
In the third overtime, Forney scored on their two-point conversion attempt when Stephens rolled out and hit White in the endzone.
However Crandall’s two-point try was not successful when their pass was intercepted by Stephens in the end zone.
Final Score: Forney 32 Crandall 30 in triple overtime.
Up next, Crandall will go on the road to face state ranked Ennis High School. This game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
