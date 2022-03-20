Four Kaufman athletes competed at the Region III Division II boys power lifting meet on March 11 at Arp High School.
Those athletes were Rocky Bonilla, Mitchum Patterson, Branden Matthews, and Jorge Garcia.
The results for the Kaufman athletes at the regional power lifting meet are as follows:
Mitchum Patterson: fifth place in the 165 lb. weight class. Patterson lifted a grand total of 1,080 lbs.
Rocky Bonilla: sixth place in the 132 lb. weight class. Bonilla lifted a grand total of 775 lbs.
Branden Matthews: eighth place in the 275 lb. weight class. Matthews lifted a grand total of 1,285 lbs.
Jorge Garcia: seventh place in the 308 lb. weight class. Garcia lifted a grand total of 1,285 lbs.
