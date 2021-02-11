On Feb. 8 in an important District 12-4A game, the Kaufman Lady Lion varsity soccer team defeated A+ Academy 3-0.
Offensively, the star of this game for Kaufman was Maya Esquivel as she registered all three goals for her team. Also, Connie Esquivel and Brisseida Valles each collected an assist in this game.
Also, on Feb. 6, in another District 12-4A game, the Lady Lions and Terrell ended up in a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation play. But, the Lions emerged victorious when they won the penalty kick shootout.
Kaufman varsity boys’ soccer team falls to A+ Academy 3-2
As for the Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ soccer team, they lost 3-2 to A+ Academy on Feb. 8. Goals in this game for Kaufman were scored by Braian Olivera and Roko Mendez. Braian Olivera registered an assist in this game.
Also, on Feb. 6, Terrell blanked Kaufman by a count of 4-0.
