Kaufman tennis team splits outcomes in opening weeks

The Kaufman tennis team kicked off the season with a tough week of play.
Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Lions traveled to Frisco and competed in a double-header against Frisco Independence High School and Frisco Liberty High School. Kaufman fell short against independence with a 3-16 loss, though head coach Michael Lott thought the team “performed well overall.” The match against Liberty was cut short due to weather and wasn’t finished.
On Thursday and Friday, the team competed in a tournament in Duncanville. In the first round of play, the Lions defeated Duncanville 18-1. In the semi-finals, Kaufman continued their streak with a 15-4 victory over Mansfield Legacy. The team met Mansfield High in the finals and were defeated 12-4 to finish second in the tournament.
Kaufman wrapped up the week with a double-header against Texas High and Midlothian on Saturday. The team ultimately lost to Texas High but Lott thought the team “put up competitive scores in the individual matches.” The Lions faced off against rival Midlothian in the afternoon and rallied to a 12-7 win, bringing the team to a 3-3 record on the season.
