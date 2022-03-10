In a very competitive and entertaining battle, the Faith Family Academy Eagles edged past Kaufman by a count of 41-36 in their regional semi-final boys basketball playoff game on March 4 at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
With the loss, Kaufman sees their outstanding season come to a close with a 24-14 overall record.
In this playoff game against the number one ranked team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 4A state poll, Kaufman was not intimidated at all. The Kaufman players played their hearts out and gave it everything that they had against a very talented Faith Family team. The Kaufman crowd in this game was outstanding. Their encouragement and support helped the team stay in the game.
After falling behind 20-10 early in the second quarter, Kaufman regrouped and fought back. The Lions went on an 8-0 run to draw to within two points at 20-18. This scoring spurt forced Faith Family to call a time out which excited the large and supportive Kaufman crowd in attendance. During this run, Kaufman got three-point baskets from Kylevon Morrow and Nick McBride as well as a two-point driving layup basket by Daylon Dickerson.
Kaufman remained fierce in this game and held a close score at halftime, Faith Family was in front 27-21.
Dickerson played a key role in this game. Faith Family had a tremendous size advantage in this game so to counteract that, Kaufman used Dickerson’s quickness and athleticism to frustrate the Eagles. Dickerson was the primary ball handler for the Lions in this game and he repeatedly scored on driving layups in the first half.
Early in the third quarter, after an offensive rebound basket and a bank shot in the lane by Dickerson, Kaufman found themselves only down by two points at 29-27 at the 5:40 mark. Faith Family would increase their lead to seven points at 34-27 after a three-point shot by their star player TJ Caldwell. However, Kaufman answered back with five straight points from McBride to trim Faith Family’s lead to two points at 34-32 by the end of the third quarter. During his individual scoring run, McBride connected on a three-point shot and two technical foul free throws. Faith Family’s head coach was given a technical foul for venturing too far out of his assigned coaching box.
Both teams did an excellent job of running their slow down offenses. By running these slow down offenses, the score remained close but the fan bases for both schools never lost their excitement or enthusiasm.
The score was still at 34-32 in the fourth quarter when Faith Family scored inside to make the score 36-32. Kaufman came back with a basket by Dickerson to make it 36-34. But, Faith Family scored again on their next time down the floor to make it 38-34. This basket by Faith Family came with just over two minutes left in the game and it proved to be the game winner.
Early in the fourth quarter, Kaufman had a couple of chances to either tie the score or take the lead but it was not meant to be and Faith Family escaped with the victory.
Individually, Dickerson led the way offensively for the Lions with a game high 18 points and seven rebounds. McBride contributed eight points, Morrow contributed six points, and Vontrell Williams chipped in with four points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.