This past week, the Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team split two District 13-4A games. First, on Jan. 12, the team routed Farmersville by a count of 100-59. But, then on Jan. 15, the Lions came up on the short end of a 47-45 result against Caddo Mills.
After these outcomes, Kaufman is 11-4 overall on the season and 4-1 in District 13-4A play.
Through the Jan. 15 District 13-4A games, Kaufman is tied for first place with Caddo Mills in the District 13-4A Standings.
Against Farmersville on Jan. 12,Kaufman put this game in the win column early with an awesome first half performance in which they scored 57 points. They led at half time by the count of 57-29. Late in the game, Kaufman even cracked the ever elusive 100-point barrier. It is very rare when a high school basketball team can score 100 points in a game.
Top performers in this game for Kaufman were Daylon Dickerson (29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists), Vontrell Williams (15 points and four assists), Nick McBride (12 points), Kylevon Morrow (12 points), Noah Glick (nine points), Dalys Chandler (eight points), and Andrew Reven (five points).
Then, on Jan. 15 in a huge District 13-4A game, Caddo Mills edged past Kaufman by the count of 47-45.
Despite the tough loss, Kaufman had several players give strong efforts in this game. Those players were Williams (11 points), McBride (11 points), Dickerson (nine points and 15 rebounds), and Chandler (eight points and 10 rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.