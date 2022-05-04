The Kaufman Lions baseball team finished their 2022 regular season on a three-game win streak. The Lions defeated Caddo Mills twice by counts of 12-4 and 15-0 respectively on April 26 and April 29 at Kaufman High School and Caddo Mills High School. Then, in a playoff seeding game versus Sunnyvale at Kaufman High School on April 30, the Lions rallied to defeat the Raiders by a count of 6-5.
With these victories, Kaufman improves their record to 17-13 overall and 8-4 in District 13-4A play.
In the first Caddo Mills game, Kaufman scored four runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, and five in the fifth on their way to an easy victory.
Top hitters in this game for Kaufman were Landon Tucker (two hits and four RBIs), Isaiah Leija (two hits and two RBIs), Kevin Soto (two hits and one RBI), Jordan Nalls (two hits and one RBI), and Levi Gardner (two hits and three RBIs).
On the mound, Raul Garcia was the winning pitcher as he threw a complete game while giving up four runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
In the second Caddo Mills game, the star for Kaufman was their pitcher Tysen McCune. McCune threw a five-inning no-hitter while striking out eight and walking two. Note. This game was called after the completion of the fifth inning due to the UIL run rule.
In this game, Kaufman’s offense exploded for eight runs in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth, and four in the fifth on their way to a dominating victory.
Notable offensive contributors for Kaufman in this game were Tucker (one hit and one RBI), Soto (three hits and two RBIs), Garcia (one RBI), Jake Skellenger (three hits and three RBIs), Jansen Wheat, (one hit and two RBIs), Nalls (three hits and two RBIs), Daniel De Los Rios (one hit and one RBI), Cobie Webb (two hits and one RBI), and McCune (two hits).
In the playoff seeding game versus Sunnyvale, the Raiders scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Kaufman came back strong in the bottom of the first inning by plating three runs to take a 3-2 lead. The runs for the Lions came home via an RBI single to center by Gardner, an RBI ground out by De Los Rios, and a Sunnyvale error.
In the bottom of the second inning, Issac Leija produced a RBI sacrifice fly to center field which made the score 4-2 in favor of Kaufman. But, Sunnyvale responded with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to retake the lead at 5-4.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, the score was still 5-4 for Sunnyvale. Kaufman would have the final say in this game thanks to an RBI double to left field by Nalls and a walk off game winning RBI double to center field by Webb.
The playoff teams from District 13-4A this season are Farmersville (9-3), Nevada Community (9-3), Kaufman (8-4), and Sunnyvale (8-4).
