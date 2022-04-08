The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team won two key District 18-3A games over Blooming Grove (4-3) and Corsicana Mildred (9-1) on March 29 and April 1 respectively. Both of these games were played at Scurry-Rosser High School.
After these results, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 9-5 overall and 3-3 in District 18-3A play.
In the Blooming Grove game, an RBI bases loaded walk by Austin Judkins in the bottom of the seventh inning led the way to victory for Scurry-Rosser.
A top hitter in this game for the Wildcats was Lincoln Wagner (two hits and two RBIs).
On the mound, Scurry-Rosser’s Parker Williams worked four solid innings while surrendering three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
In the Corsicana Mildred game, Scurry-Rosser’s best hitters were Cole Hartzel (four RBIs), Lincoln Wagner (three hits), and Cagle Peavy (three hits and three RBIs).
Wagner earned the victory on the mound as he surrendered just one run on five hits with three strikeouts and zero walks.
