The Junior High Lionettes competed in the Showtime Dance Competition hosted by the Kaufman Lionettes and the Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes at Kaufman High School on Jan. 22.
The team received a "Sweepstakes" award for receiving an 85 and above on their lyrical, jazz, and novelty routines.
The team also received a "Best in Category" award for their team lyrical in which they received a 90 and above.
The “Top Trio Award" went to Claire Corder, Lyric Wolfe, and Jessie Whatley.
Congratulations to these dancers!
