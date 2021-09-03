In the 2021 football season opener for both teams, the Bonham Warriors outlasted the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats by a count of 47-42 on Aug. 27. This game was played at Texas A&M-Commerce.
In this wild back-and-forth game, Bonham raced out to a 13-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. But Scurry-Rosser began to fight back in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors by a count of 19-14. At halftime, Bonham led 27-19.
In the third quarter, Scurry-Rosser dominated the action, outscoring Bonham by a count of 21-7, taking the lead at 40-34.
Bonham, however, controlled the fourth and final quarter to win this game. The Warriors out scored the Wildcats 13-2 in the fourth quarter and due to that the Warriors ultimately walked away with this victory at 47-42.
Individually, Scurry-Rosser was led in this game by their junior quarterback Tanner Vaughn (15 of 28 for 211 yards, two passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and one interception). Also, Scurry-Rosser’s sophomore running back De’Shawn Wren (22 carries for 127 yards and one touchdown), and Scurry-Rosser’s sophomore wide receiver Charlie Keever (four receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown/three defensive tackles, one interception and one blocked field goal) made significant contributions for the Wildcats in this game as well.
On Friday, Scurry-Rosser will host Quitman High School. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
