Recently, two Kaufman and five Scurry-Rosser varsity girls basketball players were named Academic All-State for the 2021-2022 season by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
To be named Academic All-State by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, an athlete must be a senior and maintain a 94 or above grade average in all of their classes.
Kaufman Lady Lions Academic All-State selections: Paige Garmon and Reece Yager.
Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats Academic All-State selections: Kayla Duncan, Emma Hitt, Makenzie Smith, Emily Story, and Hannah Word.
