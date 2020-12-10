The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat varsity boys basketball team remains undefeated so far this season thanks to victories over Cayuga (56-36) and Grand Saline (62-53 in overtime). These games took place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 4. After these victories, Scurry-Rosser is currently 4-0 on the season.
The Wildcats handled Cayuga pretty easily as they built an early lead and never looked back on their way to victory. Cayuga was a playoff qualifier last season.
Individually, the Wildcats were led in this game by Terrel Blanton (16 points and 11 rebounds) Garrett Hill (15 points—nine of his points came on three-point shots and four steals), Baylin Caves (10 points), Christian Lopez (seven points), and Cagle Peavy (six points and four steals).
Then, against Grand Saline, a late fourth quarter rally by Scurry-Rosser tied the game and sent it into overtime. In overtime, the Wildcats dominated on both ends of the floor to secure the victory.
Notable contributions for Scurry Rosser in this game came from Garrett Hill (19 points—nine of his points came on three-point shots), Terrell Blanton (17 points and 14 rebounds), Jaxon Jonas (11 points), and Christian Lopez (10 points and three steals).
Head Coach James Hill has been extremely pleased with his team’s efforts to start this season.
“These kids have put together a great start to this season. They are really working hard and are very focused.
”In recent action, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat girls basketball team came up short against Kerens HighSchool (47-26) and Taylor High School (38-29). These games were played on Dec. 1 and Dec. 4. After these results, Scurry-Rosser’s overall record stands at 2-5.
