The Kaufman Lady Lion volleyball team fought hard in the competitive Forney ISD Tournament on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28, posting a 2-4 record and finishing fourth in the silver bracket.
In the tournament, Kaufman secured a couple of well-earned victories over Ennis and Carrolton Creekview, and they also suffered some hard-fought losses to McKinney High School, Cedar Hill, Garland High School, and Tatum.
Key individual performers for Kaufman in the Forney tourney were Oliva Mohr (100% on 34 attempts), Savannah Pasquinelli (26 kills and a .297 hitting percentage), and Reece Yager (39 digs).
Finally, in non-district action on Aug. 27, Scurry-Rosser defeated Kaufman in four sets by a count of 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, and 25-19.
Notable individual performers in this match for Kaufman were Mohr (100 serving percentage), Piper Wilburn (11 kills and a .500 hitting percentage), and Yager (24 digs).
