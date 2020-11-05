The Kaufman Lions volleyball team can call themselves bi-district playoff champions after they stunned Van High School in a five-set thriller on Oct. 29.
Even though the Lions had to play on the road, the team battled hard and eventually emerged victorious by a count of 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, and 15-13.
With the victory, Kaufman, the fourth-place playoff team out of District 13-4A, improves to 12-13 overall on the season. Van, the district champion out of District 14-4A, sees its 2020 season end at 16-12. Kaufman will now advance to the area playoff round, where they will face Longview Spring Hill High School.
Top players in this match for Kaufman were Lexi Esparza (13 kills and .333 hitting percentage on 27 attempts), Lilly Lancaster (13 kills), Taylor Sandberg (100% serving percentage on 23 attempts), Demi Davis (35 digs), and Kate Elzner (3 blocks).
