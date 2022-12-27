In the District 14-5A opener for both teams, the state ranked Lancaster Tigers boys basketball team defeated the Crandall Pirates by a count of 64-38 on Dec. 20 at Crandall High School.
With the win, Lancaster improved to 9-6 overall and 1-0 in District 14-5A play. Crandall falls to 10-8 and 0-1.
